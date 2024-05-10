Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi holds a roadshow in Odisha's Bhubaneswar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime MInister Narendra Modi holds a roadshow in Bhubaneshwar Odisha. Embarked on a decoarted vehicle, he was accompanied by the leaders of BJP Odisha unit.

Massive crowd dressed in traditional attires reached to welcome the Prime Minister. Notably, the Lok Sabha elections Notably, the voting for Odisha's 21 Lok Sabha seats and 147 assembly seats will start from the fourth phase of elections on May 13. The election compaigning on Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Berhampur, Koraput Lok Sabha seats and 28 assembly seats, which will go to polls on May 13, will end tomorrow (May 11).

Ahead of his visit, PM Modi on Friday highlighted that 'Akshaya Tritiya' is an auspicious day in Odisha as chariot making of Lord Jagannath begins on this day for the annual Rath Yatra.

Prime Minister took to X and said: "Akshaya Tritiya is a very auspicious day in Odisha and for the great Odia culture.This is the day when the making of chariots begins for the Rath Yatra of Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath. It is also closely linked with Akhi Muthi Anukula, when farmers start sowing seeds. May the blessings of Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath always remain upon us."

The BJP is emphasising to capitalise on its continuously rising vote percentage in Odisha since past few elections. In 2019, Lok Sabha elections, BJP won 8 seats with a voting percentage of 38.4. While the number of seats of BJP roser by 7, the voting percentage rose by 21.5 per cent as compared to 2014 general elections. Similarly in legislative assembly elections, party won 23 seats as compared to 13 in earlier term.