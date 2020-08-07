Image Source : INSTAGRAM/_MALLIKA_SINGH Sushant Singh Rajput's niece shares picture of his dog Fudge waiting for the actor to come back

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14. While it has been more than a month that the actor passed away, his dog Fudge is still hopeful that the actor will return. Sushant's family has been keeping the actor alive for his fans by sharing their special moments with the late actor. His sister Shweta Singh Kirti frequently takes to social media to recall the happy memories. On Thursday, Sushant's niece Mallika also shared a video of his dog Fudge and revealed that he looks expectedly at the door every time it opens, hoping that Sushant will come back.

In the video, Fudge cam be seen sitting on the floor with his niece gently caressing him. She wrote, "He does still look up every time the door opens."

Check out the video here-

Earlier, Sushnat's sister Shweta has shared a photo of Fudge with the actor's father which left netizens emotional. Shweta wrote: "Dad with Fudge." Many Twitter users appreciated the family for taking care of Fudge after the actor's sudden and tragic demise.

One Twitter user wrote, "Love this Shweta so heart touching Hope Fudge makes your dad feel better. Lots of love and hugs to them." Another wrote, "Thank you so much for letting us know about Fudge. True companion of Sushant's life. So glad to hear he's safe and sound with your Papa. It gives us comfort."

Dad with Fudge ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xeAQgYhNuv — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) July 23, 2020

After Sushant Singh Rajput's death on June 14 this year, his post for his dog Fudge went viral. It was a video shared by him in which he can be seen playing with Fudge in his garden. Along with it, he wrote, "If you remember me, then I don't care if everyone else forgets.” #mylove #Fudge."

“If you remember me, then I don't care if everyone else forgets.”#mylove #Fudge 💫❤️

~ Kafka on the Shore#murakami pic.twitter.com/LZAURReLg7 — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) December 14, 2018

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has been transferred to the CBI. FIR has been re-registered against Rhea Chakraborty and 5 others by the CBI in criminal conspiracy and abetment to suicide allegations. The FIR has been filed on the basis of the FIR filed by Bihar Police on the late actor's father KK Singh's complaint.

