Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEACHAKRABORTYFANCLUB What is Rhea Drugs Chat, why is Rhea Chakraborty being questioned by NCB | Sushant Death Case

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's shocking death on June 14, 2020 left the entire nation numb. After major campaigns across the country and abroad, CBI was handed over the investigation into his mysterious death. The CBI, ED and NCB are currently involved in the investigation of the Sushant Singh Rajput case which uncovers different angles with each passing day. Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and Sushant's associates like Samuel Miranda are under lens.

There have been reports that NCB will question Rhea on 70 allegedly "deleted WhatsApp chats" as well as a March 15 drug chat that she allegedly had with her brother Showik - who is now in NCB custody till September 9. Joint director of NCB, Amit Gawate, addressed media on Sunday and said that Rhea will be cross-questioned on the basis of statements by the other accused. Samuel Miranda was brought to NCB office in the morning.

ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty being interrogated by NCB in drugs probe | Sushant Death Case UPDATES

Enforcement Directorate, probing money laundering angle, analyzed WhatsApp conversations between Rhea and the others regarding consuming marijuana and Cannabidiol (CBD) illegally since 2017. It summarises three conversations which point to - illegal procurement of weed by Showik in April-May 2020, Saha delivering cannabis to Rhea etc and procuring drugs illegally in March 2017 and April 2020.

NCB GRILLS RHEA

Crying 'witch-hunt' and resigned to the possibility of arrest, Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty appeared at the Narcotics Control Bureau office in connection with the probe into the drugs angle clouding the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, here on Sunday morning. A team of NCB had come to pick her up from her home, but the 28-year-old beleaguered actress reportedly declined the lift and decided to go separately for her interrogation.

ALSO READ: Congratulations India, you have demolished a middle class family: Rhea Chakraborty's father on Showik arrest

The development came a day after a Mumbai Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate at the Esplanade Court remanded Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant's home manager Samuel Miranda to NCB custody for 4 days till September 9.

ALSO READ: Sushant's supporters organise car rally in the US as mark of solidarity, actor's sister shares video

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's personal staff member Dipesh Sawant remanded in NCB custody

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage