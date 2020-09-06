Sunday, September 06, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Rhea Chakraborty to be summoned by NCB, Dipesh Sawant to appear before court| SSR CASE LIVE UPDATES
Live now

Rhea Chakraborty to be summoned by NCB, Dipesh Sawant to appear before court| SSR CASE LIVE UPDATES

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday arrested Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's personal staff Dipesh Sawant who will be produced before the Esplanade Court at 11 am today. Rhea Chakraborty will also be summoned by the NCB for questioning.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 06, 2020 6:49 IST
Rhea Chakraborty to be summoned for questioning by NCB| SSR CASE LIVE UPDATES
Image Source : INDIA TV

Rhea Chakraborty to be summoned for questioning by NCB| SSR CASE LIVE UPDATES

Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda were on Saturday remanded to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody till September 9. According to the NCB, Showik will be confronted with his sister who will be summoned for questioning on today. Meanwhile, NCB arrested Sushant Singh Rajput's personal staff Dipesh Sawant in a drug-related case in connection with the late actor's death. Dipesh Sawant will be produced before the Esplanate Court at 11 am today.

On Saturday, the NCB got the custody of Showik and Miranda for four days till September 9.The duo was arrested after the agency obtained adequate evidence against them about their involvement in the drugs case. Showik's arrest came after it was found that he used to order drugs from another arrested accused named Abdel Basit Parihar.

The NCB had registered a case on August 26 under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, naming Rhea, her brother, talent manager Jaya Saha, Sushant's co-manager Shruti Modi, and Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya, after the Enforcement Directorate wrote to it about the drugs angle.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI sleuths return to actor's home, record sister Meetu's statement

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LATEST UPDATES

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Live updates :Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Sep 06, 2020 6:25 AM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Chhichhore completes one year

    Sushant Singh Rajput's film Chhichhore was released on September 6, 2019. Today on the completion of its first year, producer Sajid Nadiadwala and his entire team paid a tribute to the late actor by sharing some fond memories on Twitter. Chhichhore starred Sushant Singh Rajput, Tahir Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty Varun Sharma and Prateik Babbar. Chhichhore is a comedy, drama which revolves around a tragic incident that forces Anirudh, who is a middle-aged man, to take a trip down memory lane. The film has been directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

Top News

Latest News

X