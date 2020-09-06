Rhea Chakraborty to be summoned by NCB, Dipesh Sawant to appear before court| SSR CASE LIVE UPDATES

Image Source : INDIA TV Rhea Chakraborty to be summoned for questioning by NCB| SSR CASE LIVE UPDATES

Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda were on Saturday remanded to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody till September 9. According to the NCB, Showik will be confronted with his sister who will be summoned for questioning on today. Meanwhile, NCB arrested Sushant Singh Rajput's personal staff Dipesh Sawant in a drug-related case in connection with the late actor's death. Dipesh Sawant will be produced before the Esplanate Court at 11 am today.

On Saturday, the NCB got the custody of Showik and Miranda for four days till September 9.The duo was arrested after the agency obtained adequate evidence against them about their involvement in the drugs case. Showik's arrest came after it was found that he used to order drugs from another arrested accused named Abdel Basit Parihar.

The NCB had registered a case on August 26 under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, naming Rhea, her brother, talent manager Jaya Saha, Sushant's co-manager Shruti Modi, and Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya, after the Enforcement Directorate wrote to it about the drugs angle.

