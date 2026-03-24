Lok Sabha may expand to 816 seats with 33% women's quota, Modi government to table bill

New Delhi:

The Central government is likely to introduce a bill to increase the total number of Lok Sabha seats as well as expand reservation for women in the House. According to sources, the proposal aims to raise the current strength from 543 to 816 seats, of which 273 could be reserved for women, maintaining the 33% quota.

Preparations are also underway to carry out a delimitation exercise based on the 2011 Census data.

Govt may introduce bill in current session

Sources indicate that to give legal backing to these changes, the government may bring in a constitutional amendment bill during the ongoing parliamentary session. In this context, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has already held a key meeting with opposition MPs, while the roadmap is expected to be finalised today (March 24) in a meeting of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders.

Which states will see increase in seats?

Under the proposed plan, the number of seats in several states is expected to increase significantly. Uttar Pradesh may see its seats rise from 80 to 120, Bihar from 40 to 60, West Bengal from 42 to 63, Tamil Nadu from 39 to 59, and Maharashtra from 48 to 72. Similarly, Karnataka may go from 28 to 42 seats, Kerala from 20 to 30, Andhra Pradesh from 25 to 38, Gujarat from 26 to 39, and Rajasthan from 25 to 38. Delhi could see an increase from 7 to 11 seats, while Odisha may rise from 21 to 32 and Jharkhand from 14 to 21.

State Existing seats in Lok Sabha Proposed seats in Lok Sabha Uttar Pradesh 80 120 Bihar 40 60 West Bengal 42 63 Tamil Nadu 39 59 Maharashtra 48 72 Karnataka 28 42 Kerala 20 30 Andhra Pradesh 25 38 Gujarat 26 39 Rajasthan 25 38 Delhi 7 11 Odisha 21 32 Jharkhand 14 21

States' seats to increase on proportional basis

It is worth noting that some southern states had previously opposed the proposal to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats. They feared that such a move would result in an increase in the seats allocated to the northern states. However, under the current proposal, the seats allocated to each state may be increased in proportion to their respective share.

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