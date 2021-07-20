Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra arrested in pornography case; businessman to appear in court today | LIVE

Earlier, in February this year, Gandii Baat fame actress Gehana Vasisth was arrested by the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police for shooting pornography videos and uploading the same on her website.

Now, a statement released by Gehana Vasisth's publicist, Flynn Remedios on Raj Kundra's arrest, said "The law will take its course. We have full faith in the Mumbai police, which is doing a good job. The courts will eventually decide during the trial as to who are the real culprits, and which accused were merely used, by others. Further to this, I don't want to comment anymore, as I am on bail in the same cases and I do not want to prejudice or impair my right to my personal defence. However, the police should investigate fully as there are many more skeletons in the cupboards."

Gehana is out on bail now. She had allegedly stated before investigators that she decided to participate only because big names like Raj Kundra were involved.