Tuesday, July 20, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra arrested in pornography case; businessman to appear in court today | LIVE
Live now

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra arrested in pornography case; businessman to appear in court today | LIVE

Mumbai police have arrested businessman Raj Kundra, the husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, in a case related to alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps, a senior official said.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 20, 2021 11:13 IST
Shilpa Shetty, Raj kUndra
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJ KUNDRA

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra to appear in court in pornography case

Mumbai police have arrested businessman Raj Kundra, the husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, in a case related to alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps, a senior official said. Kundra (45) appears to be the "key conspirator" of the case, the official said on Monday. The businessman was taken into custody by the Crime Branch on Monday after being booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology (IT) Act, he said.

 

 

Live updates :Raj Kundra arrested by Mumbai Police for making adult films

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jul 20, 2021 10:40 AM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Raj Kundra to appear in court today

    Soon after his arrest, Raj Kundra was taken for medical examination at JJ hospital by the Property Cell of Mumbai Police's Crime Branch. On Tuesday, Raj Kundra will be produced before the 37th Esplanade metropolitan magistrate's court.

  • Jul 20, 2021 10:36 AM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

  • Jul 20, 2021 10:35 AM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Ryan Tharp arrested

    Mumbai Police Crime Branch has arrested one Ryan Tharp from the Nerul area, in connection with a case relating to the production of Pornography. Actress Shilpa Shetty's husband & businessman Raj Kundra was arrested yesterday in this case

  • Jul 20, 2021 10:33 AM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Statement released by Gehana Vasisth's publicist on Raj Kundra's arrest

    Earlier, in February this year, Gandii Baat fame actress Gehana Vasisth was arrested by the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police for shooting pornography videos and uploading the same on her website. 

    Now, a statement released by Gehana Vasisth's publicist, Flynn Remedios on Raj Kundra's arrest, said "The law will take its course. We have full faith in the Mumbai police, which is doing a good job. The courts will eventually decide during the trial as to who are the real culprits, and which accused were merely used, by others. Further to this, I don't want to comment anymore, as I am on bail in the same cases and I do not want to prejudice or impair my right to my personal defence. However, the police should investigate fully as there are many more skeletons in the cupboards."

    Gehana is out on bail now. She had allegedly stated before investigators that she decided to participate only because big names like Raj Kundra were involved.

  • Jul 20, 2021 10:20 AM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    "There was a case registered with the Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some Apps. We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidences regarding this," Mumbai police commissioner said in a statement.

    The case was registered on February 4 at the Malwani police station in suburban Mumbai. An FIR was registered against Kundra after a woman approached the police and made certain allegations in her complaint, another official said.

    "On that basis, the FIR was registered and the case transferred to the Crime Branch. Earlier also, we had registered cases related to pornography in which an actress and some other persons were made accused," he said.

    "We will conduct a probe into the case against Raj Kundra and find out if there is any link between this and pornography cases which we had registered earlier," the official said.

    Kundra was booked under IPC Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays), and relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, he said.

    Further investigation was underway, the official added.

    (PTI)

Top News

Latest News

X