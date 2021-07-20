Raj Kundra arrest: Old video of Kapil Sharma asking Shilpa Shetty's husband about his income goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ DESSIE AUSSIE Old video of Kapil Sharma asking Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra about his income goes viral

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s businessman husband Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai Police on Monday night in a case related to alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. Kundra (45) appears to be the 'key conspirator' of the case, the official said. After the arrest, an old video from 'The Kapil Sharma Show' about Kundra's income has gone viral on social media. The clip featured Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, and Shamita Shetty as the guests.

In the video, host Kapil Sharma is heard asking Raj Kundra about his source of income and earnings without doing anything. "Paaji hume bhi idea btao yaar ki bina kuch kiye paisa kaise kamate ho aap?," Kapil asks Raj in a fun manner.

Kapil says that Raj is often snapped at Bollywood parties or playing football matches with celebs, or is out for shopping with his wife. "Aap inhi cheezon mein busy rehte ho," Kapil added, questioning when the businessman gets time to work.

Take a look:

The businessman was taken into custody by the Crime Branch on Monday after being booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology (IT) Act.

Talking about Raj Kundra's arrest, Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale confirmed his arrest and issued a statement. "There was a case registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidences regarding this. The investigation is in progress please," CP Mumbai's statement.

Soon after his arrest, Raj Kundra was taken for medical examination at JJ hospital by the Property Cell of Mumbai Police's Crime Branch. On Tuesday, Raj Kundra will be produced before the 37th Esplanade metropolitan magistrate's court.

