Raj Kundra's old tweets on 'Porn Vs Prostitution' go viral after his arrest

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s businessman husband Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai Police on Monday night in a case related to the alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. After his arrest, an old tweet of Raj Kundra questioning the legality of 'prostitution and porn' went viral. Dated March 29, 2012, Raj Kundra's tweet talked about 'why it was legal to pay someone for sex on camera' and how prostitution was different from porn.

Another tweet dated May 3, 2012, highlighted Raj's thoughts on porn. He said that in India, 'actors are playing cricketers, cricketers are playing politicians, politicians are watching porn while porn stars are becoming actors.'

Take a look:



Meanwhile, the businessman was taken into custody by the Crime Branch on Monday after being booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology (IT) Act.

Talking about Raj Kundra's arrest, Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale confirmed his arrest and issued a statement. "There was a case registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidences regarding this. The investigation is in progress please," CP Mumbai's statement.

Soon after his arrest, Raj Kundra was taken for medical examination at JJ hospital by the Property Cell of Mumbai Police's Crime Branch. On Tuesday, Raj Kundra will be produced before the 37th Esplanade metropolitan magistrate's court.

