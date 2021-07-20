Gandii Baat actress Gehana Vasisth after Raj Kundra's arrest: There are many more skeletons in cupboards

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJ KUNDRA Gandii Baat fame Gehana Vasisth after Raj Kundra's arrest: There are more skeletons in cupboards

The Mumbai police on Monday arrested Raj Kundra (45), the husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, saying he appears to be the "key conspirator" in the case of the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through apps. Gandii Baat fame actress Gehana Vasisth, who is out on bail in connection to the same case recently released a statement.

Earlier, in February this year, Gehana was arrested by the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police for shooting pornography videos and uploading the same on her website.

Now, a statement released by Gehana Vasisth's publicist, Flynn Remedios on Raj Kundra's arrest, said "The law will take its course. We have full faith in the Mumbai police, which is doing a good job. The courts will eventually decide during the trial as to who are the real culprits, and which accused were merely used, by others. Further to this, I don't want to comment anymore, as I am on bail in the same cases and I do not want to prejudice or impair my right to my personal defence. However, the police should investigate fully as there are many more skeletons in the cupboards."

She had allegedly stated before investigators that she decided to participate only because big names like Raj Kundra were involved.

On a related note, an undated interview of actress and model Sagarika Shona Suman has re-surfaced on the Internet wherein she claims that in august 2020 Kundra offered her a role in a web series.

Leveling some serious accusations, Sagarika alleges that she was asked to give a virtual audition over a video call where three people demanded a nude audition from her. In an undated interview, she claims one of these three was Kundra.

Incidentally, Umesh Kamat, who had previously worked with Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police earlier this year in February when his name emerged in the alleged porn racket. His name had emerged after actress Gehana Vasisth's arrest. The Police had said that Kamat was responsible for uploading pornographic videos allegedly using Kundra's office machinery on a mobile application.