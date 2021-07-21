'Rot in Jail': YouTuber Puneet Kaur says Raj Kundra tried to contact her for his app Hotshots

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PUNEET KAUR, RAJ KUNDRA Puneet Kaur, Raj Kundra

YouTuber Puneet Kaur has opened up against arrested businessman Raj Kundra saying he had approached her via social media direct messaging for his mobile app, through which pornography content produced by him was reportedly published. The YouTuber has further said that after receiving the DM or direct message from Kundra, at first, she could not believe that it was actually him who had sent her that message and thought that it might be a spam message.

"Brooooo you OGS remember our verified DM video where he reached out to me for Hotshots? I'm dead," Puneet Kaur wrote on her Instagram story reacting to a news piece talking about Raj Kundra playing a key role in making the Hotshots application.

Actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra, has been sent into police custody till July 23.

Reacting to the news of Kundra being sent to police custody for three days, Puneet wrote in a separate story: "I can't even WT* this man was really luring people. We literally thought it was spam when he sent that DM to me? Jesus Christ man rot in jail."

Kundra was arrested on Monday night on charges of creating pornographic content and publishing the same through mobile applications.

With this the total number of arrests in the case has shot up to around 12, till date and several more suspects are still on the police radar.

Since February, Kundra -- a British-Indian businessman -- was under the scrutiny of the Crime Branch-CID before the police's dramatic move last night.

The sudden arrest stunned Bollywood which is already reeling under the scanner of various narcotics agencies since the past one year, further soiling the industry's image.

--with IANS inputs

