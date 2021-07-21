Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJ KUNDRA/YOUTUBE STILL Gandi Baat actress Gehana Vasisth backs Raj Kundra after arrest, says 'We did not make porn'

The Mumbai police arrested businessman Raj Kundra saying he appears to be the "key conspirator" in the case of the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through apps. Gandii Baat fame actress Gehana Vasisth, who is out on bail in connection to the same case recently released a statement. Earlier, in February this year, Gehana was arrested by the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police for shooting pornography videos and uploading the same on her website.

Now, the actress backed Raj Kundra and defended the content created by them. In a video statement, she said, "I have a small request for everyone to not compare bold and erotica cinema with porn. Raj Kundra and I have been arrested for the same case, we have the same investigation going on. I know what was being made under Kundra’s company. I have worked as a heroine in 3 films produced for Raj Kundra’s app."

"He never forced me to do anything, I was paid according to the work I did and deserved. I had no issues with the work or the payment I received. I had no objections to the content, nor did I have any bad experience of working on the sets. Those films were released very well and neither of those films were porn movies. Those who have a doubt can use Google search and look for those films and my other work. None of it can be classified as porn," the actress added. Gehana is currently out on bail.

Further, she said, "The law will take its course. We have full faith in the Mumbai police, but they should not mix up porn with erotics or bold content. We have always said that the Mumbai police is the best force in the world."

Incidentally, Umesh Kamat, who had previously worked with Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police earlier this year in February when his name emerged in the alleged porn racket. His name had emerged after actress Gehana Vasisth's arrest. The Police had said that Kamat was responsible for uploading pornographic videos allegedly using Kundra's office machinery on a mobile application.

