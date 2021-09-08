JEE Main 2021 Session 4 final answer key released, how to check

Follow us on JEE Main 2021 Session 4 final answer key is available to download now

JEE Main 2021 Session 4 final answer key: The final answer key of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main session 4 exam has been released. The candidates can now check and download JEE Main 2021 session 4 answer key on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main session 4 exam was held on August 26, 27, 31, September 1, and 2.

As the final answer key has been announced, the result can be expected this week. The preliminary answer key was earlier released on September 6.

JEE Main 2021 Answer Key: How to check

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in Click on the link that reads 'JEE Main 2021 answer key' Enter your application number and password Your JEE Main 2021 answer key will be displayed on the screen Download answer key, take a print out for further reference.

A total of 7.32 lakh candidates appeared in session 4 which was conducted on August 26, 27, 31, September 1, and 2. As per the analysis, JEE Main paper was moderately difficult, with Maths appeared to be tough and lengthy in all the sessions, Physics and Chemistry reviewed as easy.

