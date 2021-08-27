NTA JEE Main 2021 session 4 analysis 2021: 'Maths remain difficult on day 2', check section-wise paper review

Follow us on Check JEE Main analysis of August 27

JEE Main 2021 session 4 Day 2 analysis 2021: The students reviewed the JEE Main paper of day 2 as moderate with Maths being difficult. The candidates who have attempted the JEE Main paper on Friday (August 27) analysed Maths as difficult, while Physics and Chemistry were reviewed to be easy. "Maths was most difficult among the sections, while Chemistry reviewed to be easy. Overall, the difficulty level of the paper was moderate as per students," Ramesh Batlish, Head- FIITJEE Noida said.

Rishi Shukla, who attempted JEE Main for the second time said, "Maths remain difficult in session 4 like that of session 3. The problems are quite lengthy. Chemistry was the easiest, with questions that are mostlly NCERT based. Physics paper was balanced." Rishi got 97.25 per cent in the previous session.

READ MORE | JEE Main 2021 Analysis | Check day 1 paper review

According to Neha Sharma, JEE Main aspirant, "JEE Main followed the pattern of engineering entrance. The difficulty level of Maths was on the higher side followed by Physics and Chemistry. Moreover, equal weightage is given to every section."

JEE Main session 4 is being conducted on August 26, 27, 31, September 1 and 2. The exam was conducted following Covid-19 SOPs. Neha Sharma said that every candidate was provided with sanitisers and a face mask. "Every hall has not more than 15 students. The centre was properly sanitised before allowing candidates to take engineering entrance," the candidate said.

JEE Main Session 4 Exam 2021: Section-wise analysis

Mathematics – Moderate. Questions were asked from chapters majorly from Calculus & Algebra. Weightage was given to Chapter like Vectors, Matrices, Probability, 3 D Geometry, Complex numbers in Algebra. Students reported Numerical Section lengthy and tricky.

Physics – Easy to Moderate Questions asked from EM Waves, Optics, Electrostatics, Magnetism, Current Electricity & AC Circuits. Few Numerical based questions had lengthy calculations but were easy. Few fact-based questions from class XII chapters of NCERT were also asked. Overall this section was easy. This was a balanced section.

Chemistry – Easy. Inorganic Chemistry was given more weightage compared to Physical & Organic Chemistry. There were questions from Polymers, s-block elements, Chemistry in Everyday Life apart from Coordination Chemistry. Numerical Based questions were easy.

Ajay Kumar Sharma, National Academic Director (Engineering), Aakash Education Services Limited said, "The paper was Easy to Moderate. Chemistry was the easiest of the lot, whereas Mathematics was easy to moderate with slightly lengthy calculations involved. Physics was moderate."

Saurabh Kumar, Director Academics, Vidyamandir Classes, "JEE Main paper difficulty level was moderate like that of day 1. Maths was difficult, there are lots of questions from co-ordinate geometry. Physics has more questions from modern physics, class 12 chapters. Chemistry was easy, the questions are mostly from organic chemistry, less stress on physical chemistry sections."

READ MORE | JEE Main 2021 session 4 2021: Follow these exam centre guidelines

READ MORE | How to prepare for JEE Main session 4?

Latest Education News