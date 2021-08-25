NTA JEE Main 2021 session 4 begins tomorrow: Covid-19, exam centre guidelines; follow these preparation tips

Follow us on JEE Main will be held on August 26, 27, 31, and September 1, 2

JEE Main 2021: The NTA Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main session 4 will commence from August 26. The engineering entrance will be held on August 26, 27, 31, and September 1, 2. The admit card is available to download on the website- jeemain.nta.nic.in, the candidates can download the hall ticket till September 2.

JEE Main 2021 session 4: Follow these exam centre guidelines

JEE Main exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines and protocols. Face masks, sanitisers are mandatory to carry at exam centres. The computer set used in one shift will not be used in another shift. All computers will be sanitised before the conduct of the exam. Candidates should reach the exam centre half an hour prior to the exam, as mentioned in the hall ticket, as they have to reach the exam hall following Covid-19 guidelines. Any kind of electronic gadgets, such as mobile phones, smartwatch will not be allowed at the centre.

How to prepare for JEE Main Session 4? Expert's tips and tricks

Students who are preparing for JEE Main should not give more than 1 hour on any subject. FIITJEE Noida Head Ramesh Batlish advised students to divide the question paper into 2 rounds, try to attend 10-15 questions from each subject in the first round and take the remaining hour to solve questions from the subject they feel is easier.

Which section was most difficult in the last session?

As per candidates' reaction-- Mathematics had many calculation-based questions which made it difficult, and Physics section was easier on all the days of the July session, and in Chemistry-- many students said that the questions from organic chemistry were tricky and were from NCERT.

What are the most common mistakes done by students?

To tackle the paper in the way that they have prepared. Sometimes the paper is slightly different from what they have prepared. So, it is very important that the students read all the given instructions properly and only then start to solve the test.

It is very important to understand negative markings and manage the time properly. Easy questions should be solved first and then move to the moderate questions and then go to the difficult questions.

For details on JEE Main 2021 exam, please visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

READ MORE | How to prepare for JEE Main session 4?

ALSO READ | How to download JEE Main admit card?

Latest Education News