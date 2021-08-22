NTA JEE Main 2021 session 4 admit card RELEASED: Direct link, how to download, other information here

Sunday, August 22, 2021
     
India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 22, 2021 11:26 IST
Image Source : PTI

NTA JEE Main admit card 2021: The National Testing Agency has released the admit card of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021) session 4. The candidates can now download the hall ticket on the website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.  The JEE Main session 4 will be held on August 26, 27, 31, and September 1, 2. 

The JEE Main exam will be held with strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines and protocols at all exam centres. Face masks will be provided to all candidates. All the computers and seats will be sanitised before and after the exams. Any computer set used in one shift will not be used in the next shift, as per NTA.

  Aug 22, 2021 10:56 AM (IST)

    NTA JEE Main 2021 session 4: Exam dates, admit card direct link

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021) session 4. The candidates can now download the hall ticket on the website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.  The JEE Main 2021 session 4 has been scheduled to be on August 26, 27, 31, and September 1, 2. 

