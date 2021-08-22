NTA JEE Main 2021 session 4 admit card RELEASED: Direct link, how to download, other information here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI NTA JEE Mains Session 4 admit card 2021 released at the official website of JEE-- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

NTA JEE Main admit card 2021: The National Testing Agency has released the admit card of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021) session 4. The candidates can now download the hall ticket on the website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main session 4 will be held on August 26, 27, 31, and September 1, 2.

The JEE Main exam will be held with strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines and protocols at all exam centres. Face masks will be provided to all candidates. All the computers and seats will be sanitised before and after the exams. Any computer set used in one shift will not be used in the next shift, as per NTA.

READ| NTA JEE Main Session 4 admit card 2021 released, download now

ALSO READ| NTA JEE Main 2021 Session 4 admit card release date confirmed: Check details

Latest Education News