NTA JEE Main 2021 session 3 day 4 analysis: How was the paper on last day? Check candidates, experts' review

JEE Main 2021 session 3 day 4 analysis: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021) session 3 will conclude on Tuesday (July 27), and candidates who have attempted the forenoon session reviewed the difficulty level of the paper as moderate. As per the candidates, Maths and Chemistry were reviewed as moderately difficult, while Physics appeared to be easy.

The afternoon session will begin at 3 pm. The engineering entrance is being conducted following Covid-19 guidelines, sanitisation and social distancing was maintained at every centre. Dhruv Singh, a JEE Main aspirant said, "Physics appeared to be easy among all the sections. The difficulty level of Maths and Chemistry was moderate, the numerical portions in both the sections were lengthy and tricky."

Another candidate Sneha Roy said that the JEE Main paper was overall balanced with Maths portion a bit difficult. "Both the numerical portions in Maths and Chemistry were lengthy and tricky. Physics was reviewed to be easy, while difficulty level in other sections were moderate," Sneha said.

The experts also reviewed the JEE Main paper as 'balanced'. Ramesh Batlish, Head, FIITJEE Noida said, "In terms of order of difficulty – Mathematics and Chemistry were moderate while Physics was easiest amongst the three subjects. Overall, this paper was of moderate level as per students."

JEE Main 2021 last day analysis: Section-wise paper review

Mathematics- Questions were asked from chapters majorly from Calculus and Algebra. Weightage was given to Chapter like Vectors, Matrices, Probability, 3 D Geometry, Complex numbers in Algebra. Students reported Numerical Section lengthy and tricky.

Physics- Questions asked from Electrostatics, Magnetism, Current Electricity and AC Circuits. Few Numerical based questions had lengthy calculations but were easy. Few fact-based questions from class 12 chapters of NCERT were also asked. Overall this section was easy. This was a balanced section.

Chemistry- Inorganic Chemistry was given more weightage compared to Physical and Organic Chemistry. Physical Chemistry was only asked in Numerical Section. There were questions from Solid-state apart from Coordination Chemistry. Few students felt Numerical Based questions were tricky.

According to Ajay Kumar Sharma, National Academic Director (Engineering), Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), "The paper was of easy to moderate level. A few good questions were sprinkled here and there in the three subjects. A majority opinion was of the view that Physics part was the easiest. Whereas Chemistry was of easy to moderate levels, Mathematics was moderate because of some lengthy calculations involved."

The answer key of the JEE Main 2021 exam is expected to be released this week, following which the candidates will raise objections on answer key. The final answer key, result will be announced in August.

The JEE Main session 4 will be held on August 26, 27, 31, September 1 and 2.

