NTA JEE Main 2021 session 3 analysis: Paper moderately difficult, say candidates

NTA JEE Main 2021 session 3 analysis: The students who have attempted the JEE Main paper in shift 1 on Tuesday (July 20) reviewed the difficulty level of the paper as moderate. The candidates who appeared for the forenoon session found Maths and Chemistry moderately difficult, while Physics was reviewed as easy.

The candidates also appreciated the Covid-19 arrangements made at the exam centres. Rony Jaiswal, a JEE Main aspirant said that only 18 students were allowed in a single exam hall at his Noida centre. "The students with improper masks are provided with face masks by the centre. The exam halls are properly sanitised, and all social distancing norms been followed," Rony said.

Regarding the JEE Main paper, the entrance exam taker said that the paper was moderately difficult. Section wise, the Mathematics portion was lengthy and difficult followed by Chemistry, while Physics was easy to attempt. "I am expecting a good score in my third attempt. The last two attempts not went well," Rony said.

Another candidate Vaisakhi Chatterjee said that the numerical portion in both Maths and Physics was lengthy and difficult. "In Maths, questions mainly covered chapters of calculus, co-ordinate geometry, algebra. The Chemistry paper had questions from both organic and inorganic part, while in Physics, questions are asked from kinematics, gravitation, optics, EM waves, heat and thermodynamics."

The expert also reviewed the paper as moderately tough. Ramesh Batlish, Head, FIITJEE Noida said the difficulty level of the paper was as per JEE Main standard, while some students felt it was easier compared to the March session. "In terms of order of difficulty –Maths and Chemistry were of moderate level while physics was easiest amongst the three subjects. Overall this paper was of moderate, as per students," the expert reviewed.

JEE Main 2021: Expert's review of session 3 paper

Mathematics -Moderate level. Questions were asked from chapters majorly from Calculus, Co-ordinate Geometry, Algebra. More weightage was given to chapters of Matrices & Determinants, Progressions, Binomial and Calculus. Few Numerical Based questions required lengthy calculations.

Physics – Easy to Moderate level. Questions asked from Kinematics, Gravitation, Optics, Electrostatics, Magnetism, Current Electricity, EM waves, Heat and Thermodynamics. Few numerical based questions had lengthy calculations but were easy. Theory Based questions from class 12 chapters of NCERT were asked.

Chemistry -Moderate level. Questions covered chapters like Ores and Metallurgy, Co-ordination compounds, Chemistry in Everyday life. More weightage was given to chapters of Organic & Inorganic Chemistry. Inorganic Chemistry had mostly questions from NCERT.

Meanwhile, according to Saurabh Kumar, Director– Academics, Vidyamandir Classes, "Many students felt physics to be the most difficult among the three sections followed by mathematics and Chemistry. Various theory based MCQ’s were direct NCERT based ones and easy. While few numerical were lengthy and concept based involving calculations. Students found Chemistry to be the easiest sections out of the three."

JEE Main 2021 afternoon session will be concluded at 6 pm. The next JEE Main will be held on July 22, 25 and 27.

