NTA JEE Main session 3 admit card 2021 released, here's how to download

JEE Main admit card 2021: The National Testing Agency, NTA has released the admit card for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main session 3. The JEE Main aspirants can download their hall ticket through the website- jeemain.nta.nic.in, once released.

The JEE Main dates have also been revised, the engineering entrance will now be held on July 20, 22, 25 and 27 which was earlier scheduled to be conducted from July 20 to 25.

NTA JEE Main 2021 Admit Card: How to download

Visit the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in Click on the link, "JEE (Main) - 2021 Admit Card Paper-I (B.E./B.Tech.)" Enter your login credentials and click on submit Your JEE Main 2021 admit card for march session will be displayed on the screen Download the admit card, take a print out for future reference.

The JEE Main exam will be held with strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines and protocols at all exam centres. Face masks will be provided to all candidates. All the computers and seats will be sanitised before and after the exams. Any computer set used in one shift will not be used in the next shift, as per NTA.

To avoid crowd at exam centre entrance due to candidates reaching together, they will be given staggered time slots for reporting. The staggering of time slots will be done to ensure uniform distribution of candidates across rooms during entry at the exam centres.

