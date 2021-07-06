Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE JEE Main Exam Dates: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank to make big announcement at 7 pm today

Union Education Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will announce exam dates for the remaining sessions of JEE Main exams at 7 pm today.

From the current academic session, JEE-Mains is being conducted four times a year to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores. The first phase was held in February, followed by the second phase in March. However, two phases which were scheduled for April and May are yet to be conducted. An announcement in this regard will be made today.

"Dear students, the announcement you had been eagerly waiting for will be made at 7 pm today. I will inform you about details of JEE third and fourth sessions," the minister wrote on Twitter.

