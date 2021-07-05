Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JEE, NEET Exam Dates 2021: NTA giving final touches to proposal, will submit before ministry on Tuesday

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is giving final touches to its proposal to hold the engineering entrance exam JEE-Mains and medical entrance exam NEET this year, sources privy to the development told India TV.

From the current academic session, JEE-Mains is being conducted four times a year to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores. The first phase was held in February, followed by the second phase in March. However, two phases which were scheduled for April and May are yet to be conducted. The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test is scheduled on August 1.

Scheduled for July 3, the JEE Advanced exam, which is conducted for admission to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology and the National Institutes of Technology, was also postponed recently.

If sources are to be believed, the proposal that is being finalised by the NTA will be submitted before Union Education Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday, July 6.

READ MORE: 'Cancel NEET': DMK, AIADMK request PM to abolish the entrance exam

"NTA is in the process of finalising its proposal for JEE and NEET exam dates. It will be presented before Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday. A decision will be made thereafter," sources told India TV.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education has been reviewing the COVID-19 situation across states and union territories.

Earlier in June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a first, had announced cancellation of CBSE class 12 board exams in view of the coronavirus pandemic. CISCE and several state boards followed suit and cancelled their respective board examinations.

READ MORE: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin meets PM Modi, urges scrapping of NEET

Latest Education News