Day before DUSU Election Result 2026, ABVP wins key posts at several colleges under DU

New Delhi:

A day before Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) election result 2026, the BJP's student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has won key posts at several colleges. ABVP has clinched all four key posts at Sri Aurobindo College (Morning), Dr BR Ambedkar College, Bharati College, Aditi Mahavidyalaya and Shivaji College.

ABVP wins key posts at several colleges

At Ramjas College, ABVP won the post of President, Secretary, Central Councillor and Internal Complaints Committee, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College - ABVP bagged the post of President and Central Councillor, Keshav Mahavidyalaya - ABVP won the post of President, Vice-President and Secretary. Meanwhile, the left-backed Students' Federation of India (SFI) has won the post of President at Bhaskaracharya College and Joint Secretary post at Zakir Husain College.

Commenting on ABVP's victory at several colleges under DU, the Delhi State Secretary Sarthak Sharma said, "ABVP received broad support from students in the college elections, and we will receive students’ support in the DUSU election as well." "The DUSU election is not an election for Rahul Gandhi’s President’s seat; it is a democratic election of the students of Delhi University, and the students here will decide its outcome. The entire political machinery of Congress, along with IYC and NSUI, made every possible attempt to influence the election, but the students of Delhi University make their decisions based on their own judgment," he added.

DUSU Election 2026: All eyes on result day tomorrow

The counting of votes will commence at 8:30 am on Saturday, September 19 at the Multipurpose Hall, University Sports Stadium in North Campus. The results will decide the central panel for the 2026-27 academic session. The key contenders for the President post this year are - Yash Dabas from ABVP, NSUI's Vijay Shankar Meena and AISA's Ananya Raturi. For the Vice President post, a tough fight can be expected between ABVP's Ishu Maurya and NSUI's Veer Chatrath, AISA's Akshat Shikhar.

Last year, BJP-backed ABVP clinched three posts, while Congress's NSUI won one post. ABVP's Aryan Mann won the President post, Deepika Jha got the Joint Secretary post and Kunal Choudhary bagged the Secretary post. NSUI clinched the only vice president post.

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DUSU Elections 2026: Can ABVP retain key posts? All eyes on result day - September 19