DUSU Elections 2026: Can ABVP retain key posts? All eyes on result day - September 19

New Delhi:

The Delhi University students have exercised their franchise to choose the candidates from ABVP, NSUI, SFI-AISA alliance in a day-long DUSU elections which started at 8:30 am today. The key contenders for the President post this year are - Yash Dabas from ABVP, NSUI's Vijay Shankar Meena and AISA's Ananya Raturi. For the Vice President post, a tough fight can be expected between ABVP's Ishu Maurya and NSUI's Veer Chatrath, AISA's Akshat Shikhar.

The counting of votes will commence at 8:30 am on Saturday, September 19 at the Multipurpose Hall, University Sports Stadium in North Campus. The results will decide the central panel for the 2026-27 academic session. In last year's DUSU elections, BJP-backed ABVP clinched three posts, while Congress's NSUI settled for one post.

DUSU Elections 2026: Key contenders

President post

Yash Dabas (ABVP)

Vijay Shankar Meena (NSUI)

Ananya Raturi (AISA).

Vice President

Ishu Maurya (ABVP)

Veer Chatrath (NSUI)

Akshat Shikhar (AISA)

Secretary

Riya Chhawadi (ABVP)

Namrata Chaudhary (NSUI)

Stanzin Deskyong (SFI)

Joint Secretary

Lakshya Raj Singh (ABVP)

Gopal Chaudhary (NSUI)

B Parijat (SFI).

Delhi HC bans victory processions

Meanwhile, Delhi High Court has barred victory processions following the violence witnessed during campaigning for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections. This comes as polling is underway for students attending day classes.

The High Court has issued show-cause notices to all student organisations, asking why a collective election penalty should not be imposed on them for violating the rules. The court has also issued show-cause notices to all candidates contesting the DUSU elections.

The HC said the Delhi Police should not hesitate to take action against those involved merely because they are students. "They are not students. And I don't know what the student organisations are doing," the court observed.

The High Court reiterated that Delhi University and other authorities must take all necessary steps and measures to ensure there is no violation of the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations or the various orders issued from time to time. The High Court further directed the Delhi Police and DU authorities to take preventive measures to prevent violations during the DUSU elections.

DUSU Election 2026: Check last year's result

Last year, BJP-backed ABVP clinched three posts, while Congress's NSUI won one post. ABVP's Aryan Mann won the President post, Deepika Jha got the Joint Secretary post and Kunal Choudhary bagged the Secretary post. NSUI clinched the only vice president post.

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DUSU Elections 2026 today; key contestants, guidelines, result date - details