AIAPGET final answer key 2026 OUT at exams.nta.nic.in/aiapget; result soon

The All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) final answer key 2026 has been released. The candidates can check and download AIAPGET final answer key 2026 on the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/aiapget. AIAPGET was held on August 22 and re-exam conducted on September 1.

How to download AIAPGET final answer key 2026

The candidates can check and download AIAPGET final answer key on the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/aiapget. To download AIAPGET final answer key 2026, candidates need to visit the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/aiapget and click on AIAPGET final answer key PDF link. AIAPGET final answer key 2026 PDF will be available for download on the screen, save AIAPGET final answer key 2026 PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official portal - exams.nta.nic.in/aiapget

Click on AIAPGET final answer key 2026 PDF link

AIAPGET final answer key 2026 PDF will be available for download

Save AIAPGET final answer key 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

As AIAPGET final answer key 2026 has been released, the result will soon be announced. The candidates can check AIAPGET result on the official portal - exams.nta.nic.in/aiapget and download scorecard PDF.

How to download AIAPGET scorecard PDF

To download AIAPGET scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/aiapget and click on AIAPGET scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. AIAPGET scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save AIAPGET scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/aiapget

Click on AIAPGET scorecard PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

AIAPGET scorecard will be available for download

Save AIAPGET scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

AIAPGET scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, aggregate marks, qualifying status, other details.

How to download AIAPGET merit list PDF

Visit the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/aiapget Click on AIAPGET toppers list PDF link AIAPGET merit list PDF will be available for download on the screen Save AIAPGET toppers list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on AIAPGET result 2026, please visit the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/aiapget.

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