Tamil Nadu CM Stalin meets PM Modi, urges scrapping of NEET

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K Stalin on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. Stalin said the meeting was "satisfactory" and that the prime minister assured cooperation and assistance to the state for development.

"He also assured me that I can contact him at any time regarding the issues of Tamil Nadu," Stalin said.

The DMK leader also raised issues including the demand to scrap the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test.

"Issues like withdrawal of 3 agricultural laws, scrapping of NEET and New Education Policy, early commencement of vaccine production of Chengalpattu complex, and revival of Sethusamudram project were also raised by me during the meeting with PM Modi," he said.

The DMK leader, who recently led his party to a big win in the assembly polls in his state, is on a visit to the national capital.

"Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru @mkstalin met PM @narendramodi," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted and posted pictures of their meeting.

Earlier this month, Stalin had appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reversing the Centre's position on COVID-19 vaccines.

Meanwhile, the DMK leader has also been urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cancel all national level entrance tests like National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and allow Tamil Nadu to fill professional seats including the MBBS based on class 12 marks alone.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Stalin had apprised him of the state cancelling its board exams and constituting a panel to fix criteria to evaluate students and award them marks.

