Fact Check: NEET exam 2021 to be conducted on September 5? 

A viral circular has claimed that the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) will be conducted on September 5 this year. The circular purportedly published by the National Testing Agency (NTA) has been doing the rounds on social media. But, how true is it?

"NEET (UG) - 2021 will be conducted in 11 languages, including Hindi and English through pen and paper mode on September 5 2021," the viral notice read.

The exam provides admissions into MBBS/BDS Courses and other undergraduate medical courses in approved/recognized medical/dental and other colleges and institutes in the country. The admission to MBBS course in AIIMS, New Delhi, JIPMER and all AIIMS like institutions is made through NEET. The eligibility criteria applicable to appear in NEET (UG) is also applicable to the candidates desirous to take admission to INIs like AIIMS.

However, NTA Director-General Vineet Joshi confirmed to India TV that the post in circulation was "fake". No such circular had been issued by the premier testing agency.

According to sources, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is giving final touches to its proposal for the conduction of JEE Mains and NEET exams this year. Unlike the engineering entrance (JEE), NEET-UG, the medical admission test, is a pen and paper exam and held once a year.

Last year, NEET was conducted on September 13 amid strict precautions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The test was offered in 11 languages - English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

The National Testing Agency had set in place strict standard operating procedures in view of the pandemic, including measures like reducing the number of candidates per room from the earlier 24 to 12. The testing agency had also increased the number of centres from 2,546 in 2019 to 3,862 to ensure crowd management and staggered entry and exit protocols.

