NTA JEE Main session 3 admit card 2021: Release date and time, how to download

NTA JEE Main admit card 2021: The admit card for the NTA Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main session 3 will be released soon. As the session 3 of the engineering entrance will begin from July 20, the candidates can expect their hall ticket to be available to download from next week. The JEE Main aspirants can download their hall ticket through the website- jeemain.nta.nic.in, once released.

The third session of JEE Main would be held between July 20 and July 25 while the fourth edition will take place from July 27 to August 2.

NTA JEE Main 2021 Admit Card: How to download

Visit the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in Click on the link, "JEE (Main) - 2021 Admit Card Paper-I (B.E./B.Tech.)" Enter your login credentials and click on submit. Your JEE Main 2021 admit card for march session will be displayed on the screen. Download the admit card, take a print out for future reference.

The JEE Main exam will be held with strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines and protocols at all exam centres. Face masks will be provided to all candidates. All the computers and seats will be sanitised before and after the exams. Any computer set used in one shift will not be used in the next shift, as per NTA.

To avoid crowd at exam centre entrance due to candidates reaching together, they will be given staggered time slots for reporting. The staggering of time slots will be done to ensure uniform distribution of candidates across rooms during entry at the exam centres.

