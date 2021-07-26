NTA JEE Main 2021 session 3 day 3 analysis: 'Paper was balanced'; check candidates, experts' review

Follow us on Check JEE Main 2021 paper analysis

JEE Main 2021 session 3 day 3 analysis: The candidates who have attempted the JEE Main paper on Sunday (July 25) reviewed the paper as balanced, however, the difficulty level was analysed as moderate. The engineering entrance was conducted in both the morning and afternoon sessions, and the candidates reviewed the difficulty level of Maths and Chemistry as moderate, Physics was however easy in both the shifts.

The JEE Main exam was held following Covid-19 protocols, sanitisation and social distancing was maintained at every centre. Nikhil Chopra, a JEE Main aspirant said, "The paper was overall balanced, maths and chemistry sections were a bit difficult, while physics was appeared to be easy."

Another candidate Sreyashi Guha said that the paper was not at all difficult, questions followed the pattern of JEE Main. "In Maths, numerical sections appeared to be a bit lengthy, fact-based questions were asked in Chemistry, while Physics section was balanced," Sreyashi said.

The experts also reviewed the paper as 'balanced and moderate'. According to Ramesh Batlish, Head, FIITJEE Noida, "Chemistry and Mathematics were of Moderate level while Physics was easiest amongst the three subjects. Overall, this paper was of moderate level as per students."

JEE Main 2021 Day 3 analysis: Section-wise paper review

Mathematics – Questions covered all chapters of Calculus, Co-ordinate Geometry and in Algebra from Matrices, Determinants, Permutation & Combination, Complex Numbers, Probability, Vectors, and 3D Geometry. It was overall a balanced section. Few students reported that Numerical Based questions required lengthy calculations.

Physics – Questions asked from almost all chapters with good questions from chapters of Rotation, Current Electricity, Electromagnetic Induction, Work Power & Energy, Wave Optics. & Modern Physics. Numerical-based questions had lengthy calculations but were easy. It was a balanced section.

Chemistry - Inorganic Chemistry was given more weightage as compared to Organic & Physical Chemistry. Weightage was given to chapters like Biomolecules and Environmental Chemistry. Fact-based questions from NCERT were asked.

Ajay Kumar Sharma, National Academic Director (Engineering), Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) also analysed the paper as balanced. "Physics was the easiest of the lot whereas Mathematics was of easy to moderate level with slightly lengthy calculations involved. Chemistry too was easy to moderate levels," Aakash Director reviewed.

JEE Main 2021 session 3 will be concluded on Tuesday (July 27). The candidates can download the admit card through the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

