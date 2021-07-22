NTA JEE Main 2021 session 3 day 2 analysis: How was the paper? Check candidates, experts' review

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV It was the second day of the JEE Main, the engineering entrance exam commenced on July 20. (Representational image)

NTA JEE Main 2021 session 3 day 2 analysis: The candidates who have appeared in the JEE Main exam on Thursday (July 22) found the paper moderately difficult. The exam was held today in the forenoon session (3- 6) pm, and the candidates found Maths and Chemistry moderately difficult, while Physics was reviewed as easy.

Today was the second day of the JEE Main, the engineering entrance kicked off on July 20. Anjali Mishra, a JEE Main aspirant said, "The difficulty level of the paper was moderate, the maths section was mostly difficult and having lengthy calculations. While Chemistry and Physics appeared to be easy."

Another candidate Srijit Biswas said that the paper was balance and followed the pattern of JEE Main. "The Maths paper was tough and having lengthy calculations. While other sections appeared to be easy."

The candidates also appreciated the Covid-19 arrangements at the exam centre. "All covid-19, social distancing protocols are followed at the exam centre. The candidates found with improper masks were barred from entering the exam centre, and later provided with masks. Not more than 20 students were there in the exam hall," said Srijit.

The expert also reviewed the paper as moderately tough. Ramesh Batlish, Head, FIITJEE Noida said the difficulty level of the paper was as per JEE Main standard, while some students felt it was easier compared to the February and March session. "In terms of order of difficulty –Maths was toughest while Chemistry was easiest amongst the three subjects. This paper overall was moderate as per students," the expert reviewed.

Mathematics - Moderately to Difficult Level. Weightage was given to chapters of Coordinate Geometry, Calculus, 3D & Vector Algebra. There were questions from Binomial Theorem, Probability & Matrices in Numerical based section. Questions were of moderate level and lengthy.

Physics - Easy to Moderate level. Questions asked from Gravitation, Current Electricity, Modern Physics, Heat and Thermodynamics. Numerical based questions had lengthy calculations but were easy. Questions covered all chapters of XI & XII Class. It was a balanced section.

Chemistry - Easy level. Organic Chemistry & Inorganic Chemistry had some tricky questions. Physical Chemistry was only in Integer Type. Overall this section was easy.

