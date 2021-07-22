CBSE new syllabus 2021-22 Class 10: MCQ type question banks launched for term 1 and 2 board exams

Follow us on Image Source : FILE According to some recent guidelines, MCQs such as case-based MCQs and assertion-reasoning type MCQs will be included in the CBSE term-I examinations

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to bifurcate the academic session into two terms not to put a lot of pressure on students and conduct extensive assessments. Each term will comprise 50 per cent of the entire syllabus. The first term will be held in November-December, while the second term will be held in March-April.

According to some recent guidelines by the board, MCQs such as case-based MCQs and assertion-reasoning type MCQs will be included in the CBSE term-I examinations; term-2 will consist of diverse questions of varied typologies.

MCQs are often taken for granted by students, but such questions can quickly help you bag good marks. Every student needs to practice different MCQ-type questions to sail through the exams with an excellent score. Following the same pattern, Oswaal Books has launched its unique book, i.e., CBSE MCQs Chapter-wise Question Bank-Combined for Term I & II for Class 10. This book will be instrumental for CBSE Term 1 and Term 2 Exams to be held in 2021-22.

Here is an overview of what can be expected from Oswaal CBSE MCQ question banks 2021-22 Class 10 for term 1 and 2 board exams-

1. Based solely on the CBSE's Special Assessment Scheme for the Board Examination -2021-22, released on July 5, 2021.

2. Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) based on the board's most recent typologies:

a. Stand-Alone MCQs

b. MCQs based on Assertion-Reason

c. MCQs with a case study.

3. It consists of questions from the official CBSE Question Bank, issued in April 2021

4. Practice Unit-by-Unit Periodic Tests

5. Detailed review answers with proper explanations

Why is an MCQs question bank important?

MCQ examinations assess your knowledge of a wide range of topics, typically more so than essay-style questions. You are expected to know not only the fundamentals of your subject but also the finer points. You're less inclined to "bluff in an MCQ" because the answers are either correct or incorrect.

Students anticipate spending less time on MCQs because the correct answer is almost always present. That could be true, but if you don't know the right answer, it won't help you.

It is a common misconception that MCQ exams can only be used to examine fundamental concepts and things. Wrong, MCQs are well-designed to elicit very detailed knowledge from a wide range of topic matter. Your professor will put in the same effort to ask for a basic definition as if you ask for fine details.

How do you prepare for an MCQ-based section in exams?

1. MCQs tend to focus on specifics, while short-term memory cannot efficiently store many details. You will develop a far more reliable long-term memory if you study a tiny amount each day and leave plenty of time for recurrent evaluations.

2. Please make sure you remember everything your teacher said in class and that you grasp it completely. Pay special attention to basic phrases and concepts that define significant occurrences or characteristics or connect related ideas and observations. These are the most common items found on multiple-choice examinations.

3. If you have access to a study guide or previous tests, practice on sample questions. Oswaal CBSE New Syllabus 2021-22 MCQs Question Bank Class 10 for term 1 & 2 board exams can help you in practicing such questions extensively.

