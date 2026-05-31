Over 260 vehicles burned, more than 780 arrested: PSG's Champions League win sparks riots in Paris

New Delhi:

What should have been a night of celebration for Paris Saint-Germain supporters instead descended into widespread unrest across parts of Paris. Hours after PSG retained the UEFA Champions League title, scenes of jubilation gave way to violence, property damage and mass arrests.

French authorities reported extensive disorder overnight, with hundreds of people taken into custody and vehicles set ablaze. The unrest unfolded despite a large-scale security operation that had been put in place ahead of the final.

PSG title celebrations turn violent

Paris Saint-Germain retained the Champions League crown on Saturday, defeating Arsenal 4-3 in a penalty shootout in Budapest.

As celebrations began across the French capital, thousands of supporters gathered in central Paris. The Eiffel Tower was illuminated in PSG's colours, but the atmosphere later deteriorated in several areas of the city.

By the following morning, one person had died, more than 780 people had been arrested and over 264 vehicles had been burned, according to reports.

An estimated 20,000 supporters gathered along the Champs-Elysees shortly after the final whistle.

Videos circulating on social media showed flares being lit, electric bikes burning on roads and damage being caused to shopfronts. French police said a bakery and a restaurant near PSG's Parc des Princes stadium were also damaged during the unrest.

Authorities said between 4,000 and 5,000 people had assembled outside the stadium during the match. According to AFP, police officers came under attack from projectiles thrown by some individuals in the crowd.

A police spokesperson also said around 150 supporters attempted to force their way through one of the stadium entrances before officers pushed them back.

Massive security deployment across France

French authorities had already prepared for possible disturbances ahead of the final.

Around 22,000 police officers were deployed across the country, including approximately 8,000 in Paris alone.

Several transport services were affected as part of security measures. Authorities suspended tram services, closed a number of metro stations and restricted bus operations in certain parts of the city.

Shop owners along the Champs-Elysees had also taken precautions. Many businesses boarded up their premises before the match amid concerns that celebrations could again turn violent, similar to incidents reported after PSG's previous Champions League triumph.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said seven police officers were injured during the unrest.

Describing the violence, he said the scenes were "absolutely unacceptable."

Nunez had earlier described the security arrangements as a "very robust, very solid system."

Police used tear gas to disperse crowds in parts of the city centre. Authorities also seized numerous flares and around 100 fireworks during the night.

Political reaction and previous incidents

While PSG supporters celebrated the club's latest European title, Arsenal's players and fans were left disappointed after seeing their side lose a Champions League final for the first time in nearly two decades.

Despite the unrest, PSG players are still expected to participate in a victory parade on Sunday afternoon. The planned route includes the Champ-de-Mars area near the Eiffel Tower, while French President Emmanuel Macron is scheduled to host a reception for the team.

Reacting to the violence, far-right politician and three-time presidential candidate Marine Le Pen criticised the disorder.

"Only in France does a football club's victory spark riots," she said.

She also added, "Only in France does everyone feel compelled to lock themselves in their homes on the evening of a victory to avoid being confronted with violence".

The latest unrest is not the first time football celebrations have ended in tragedy or violence.

When PSG won the Champions League last year, celebrations also turned violent and two supporters lost their lives.

Similar scenes have occurred elsewhere in European football. Following Barcelona's 3-1 victory over Manchester United in the 2009 Champions League final, clashes broke out between supporters and Spanish riot police.

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