JEE Main 2021: How to prepare for session 4? Check these preparation tips

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the fourth session of engineering entrance JEE Main August 26 onward. Candidates can apply online on the official website of the premier testing agency -- jeemain.nta.nic.in -- till August 11. As the fourth session is soon approaching, India TV spoke to FIITJEE Noida Head Ramesh Batlish who gave out some tips to score well in the upcoming entrance.

The fourth session of JEE Main will be held on August 26, 27, 31, and September 1, 2. The NTA had on August 6 released JEE Main 2021 session 3 results, wherein a total of 17 candidates secured 100 percentile.

Here are some excerpts from the interview with FIITJEE Noida Head Ramesh Batlish.

How was the JEE Main session 3? What are the expected cut-offs?

The level of the Jee Main July session was similar to Jee Main February and March session. Cut-offs are expected to go around 90% for the general category and can be more depending on the result of JEE Main Session 4 that is going to be conducted in August.

Has the Covid-19 pandemic affected the difficulty level of JEE Main?

I don't think the difficulty level of the paper has reduced due to the pandemic situation. One difference has come up and which is --the students have gotten more time to prepare. They got 4 attempts to crack JEE and out of all the four attempts, only the best performance will be counted. So, the pandemic has only made it easier for the students.

Which section was most difficult?

As per students reaction-- Mathematics had many calculation-based questions which made it difficult, and Physics section was easier on all the days of the July session, and in Chemistry-- many students said that the questions from organic chemistry were tricky and were from NCERT.

How should the students prepare for the JEE Main session 4?

The next 2 weeks are crucial. Students who are also taking their improvement exams for CBSE class 12 should take the level of preparation for JEE Main or Advance and they should not limit the board exams. They should not give more than 1 hr on any subject. Divide the question paper into 2 rounds, try to attend 10-15 questions from each subject in the first round. And take the remaining hour to solve questions from the subject they feel is easier.

What steps can students take to reduce stress and how they can negate distraction caused by the masks etc in the middle of this pandemic?

I feel if the candidate is really focused on the paper and their concentration levels are very high then the outer factors like facemask should not bother them.

What should be the appropriate next step for a student who could only secure mediocre grades in JEE Mains let alone Advance?

You should always have a backup plan. Students should make an effort to keep their Board results well. Also, try to score well in JEE Main as a backup so that if any candidate is unable to perform their best in Advance they will still have a chance to get in the top NITs of the country.

If you already have created a backup for yourself, you will sit for your JEE Advance with confidence and stress-free which will eventually help you be more single-minded and perform better. All that said, keeping a backup is good but your ultimate goal should be IIT.

What changes do you see in the future of the Joint Entrance Exam?

JEE exam has already undergone many changes. IIT JEE has become JEE Advance today. The level of the paper has increased altogether as the JEE Main exam works as a screening process and only the creamy layer can sit in an advance now.

Earlier, the paper was subjective based and now it has been turned objective based which demands a certain skill set for students to solve.

What are the most common mistakes done by students?

To tackle the paper in the way that they have prepared. Sometimes the paper is slightly different from what they have prepared. So, it is very important that the students read all the given instructions properly and only then start to solve the test.

It is very important to understand negative markings and manage the time properly. Easy questions should be solved first and then move to the moderate questions and then go to the difficult questions.

