NTA JEE Main 2021 session 4 application window reopens, how to apply

JEE Main 2021: The application window for the National Testing Agency (NTA) JEE Main session four has been reopened on Monday (August 9). The candidates who want to apply online can do so on the website- jeemain.nta.nic.in till August 11. The students who have already applied for the JEE Main exams, can make corrections in their application process during this period.

According to NTA, due to persistent demand from the student community, the National Testing Agency has decided to provide another opportunity to apply for/ withdraw from JEE (Main) 2021 session – 4. "The candidates who have applied earlier for JEE (Main) – 2021 Session - 4 need not apply again for the same paper. However, they can modify their particulars (Category, Subject, etc.), as required by them during this period i.e. from 9 to 11 August (upto 9:00 pm)," NTA notification mentioned.

The fourth edition of JEE Main will be held on August 26, 27, 31, and September 1, 2. The hall ticket for the JEE Main exam will be released soon, candidates will be able to download their admit card on the website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2021: How to apply online

Visit official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in Click on ‘JEE Main 2021 August fourth session’ Enter all the required details Upload the scanned copies of documents required Pay the requisite amount of application fees Preview the filled application form and correct mistakes, if any Submit the form and take a printout of your application form.

The result of JEE Main session 3 was earlier announced on August 6 in which 17 candidates have scored 100 percentile. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have a maximum of four 100 percentile scorers, Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh are at the second spot with 2 hundred percentile scorers followed by Bihar, Karnataka, Rajasthan with one candidate each.

