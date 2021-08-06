Friday, August 06, 2021
     
JEE Main 2021 Result Declared: List of candidates who scored 100 percentile

JEE Main result 2021 has been declared on August 6 in which 17 candidates have scored 100 percentile. Check JEE Main result at jeemain.nta.nic.in

New Delhi Published on: August 06, 2021 23:27 IST
JEE Main 2021 Result Declared: Candidates who scored 100 percentile
JEE Main 2021 Result Declared: Candidates who scored 100 percentile

JEE Main 2021 Result Declared: The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the result of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021) session 3 on Friday (August 6) in which 17 candidates have scored 100 percentile.

While Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have a maximum of four 100 percentile scorers, Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh are at the second spot with 2 hundred percentile scorers followed by Bihar, Karnataka, Rajasthan with one candidate each.

Candidates can check their NTA JEE Main 2021 scores through the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2021 Result: Candidates who scored 100 percentile

The perfect scorers included-

  1. Karnam Lokesh from Andhra Pradesh
  2. Duggineni Venkata Paneesh from Andhra Pradesh
  3. Pasala Veera Siva from Andhra Pradesh
  4. Kanchanapalli Rahul Naidu from Andhra Pradesh
  5. Vaibhav Vishal from Bihar
  6. Anshul Verma from Rajasthan
  7. Ruchir Bansal from Delhi
  8. Pravar Kataria from Delhi
  9. Harsh from Haryana
  10. Anmol from Haryana
  11. Gaurab Das from Karnataka
  12. Polu Lakshmi Sai Lokesh Reddy from Telangana
  13. Madur Adarsh Reddy from Telangana
  14. Josyula Venkata Aditya from Telangana
  15. Velavali Venkata from Telangana
  16. Pal Aggarwal from Uttar Pradesh
  17. Amaiya Singhal from Uttar Pradesh

JEE Main 2021 Result: Direct link

Click here to check JEE Main 2021 Result

JEE Main result 2021: How to check 

  1. Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in
  2. Click on the link that reads 'JEE Main 2021 Result'
  3. Enter your application number and other required details
  4. Your JEE Main 2021 Result will be displayed on the screen
  5. Download the result and take a print of the same for future reference.

A total of 7.09 lakh candidates had registered for the exam conducted at 915 examination centres in 334 cities, including 12 cities outside India in Bahrain, Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore and Kuwait.

"Examination of the 1,899 candidates in the flood-affected districts of Kolhapur, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Sangli, and Satara in Maharashtra who could not appear on 25 and 27 July was conducted on August 3 and 4, 2021,” the NTA said in an official statement.

"A total of 162 candidates from Bahrain who could not appear for session 1 due to lockdown also appeared on August 3 and 4. A total number of 707 observers, 293 city-coordinators, 19 regional coordinators, 6 special coordinators and 2 national coordinators were deployed at these centres to oversee the smooth and fair conduct of the examination," it said.

The examination was conducted in 13 languages --English, Hindi, Gujarati , Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

