JEE Main 2021 Result Declared: List of candidates who scored 100 percentile

JEE Main 2021 Result Declared: The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the result of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021) session 3 on Friday (August 6) in which 17 candidates have scored 100 percentile.

While Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have a maximum of four 100 percentile scorers, Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh are at the second spot with 2 hundred percentile scorers followed by Bihar, Karnataka, Rajasthan with one candidate each.

Candidates can check their NTA JEE Main 2021 scores through the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The perfect scorers included-

Karnam Lokesh from Andhra Pradesh Duggineni Venkata Paneesh from Andhra Pradesh Pasala Veera Siva from Andhra Pradesh Kanchanapalli Rahul Naidu from Andhra Pradesh Vaibhav Vishal from Bihar Anshul Verma from Rajasthan Ruchir Bansal from Delhi Pravar Kataria from Delhi Harsh from Haryana Anmol from Haryana Gaurab Das from Karnataka Polu Lakshmi Sai Lokesh Reddy from Telangana Madur Adarsh Reddy from Telangana Josyula Venkata Aditya from Telangana Velavali Venkata from Telangana Pal Aggarwal from Uttar Pradesh Amaiya Singhal from Uttar Pradesh

JEE Main 2021 Result: Direct link

Click here to check JEE Main 2021 Result

JEE Main result 2021: How to check

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in Click on the link that reads 'JEE Main 2021 Result' Enter your application number and other required details Your JEE Main 2021 Result will be displayed on the screen Download the result and take a print of the same for future reference.

A total of 7.09 lakh candidates had registered for the exam conducted at 915 examination centres in 334 cities, including 12 cities outside India in Bahrain, Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore and Kuwait.

"Examination of the 1,899 candidates in the flood-affected districts of Kolhapur, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Sangli, and Satara in Maharashtra who could not appear on 25 and 27 July was conducted on August 3 and 4, 2021,” the NTA said in an official statement.

"A total of 162 candidates from Bahrain who could not appear for session 1 due to lockdown also appeared on August 3 and 4. A total number of 707 observers, 293 city-coordinators, 19 regional coordinators, 6 special coordinators and 2 national coordinators were deployed at these centres to oversee the smooth and fair conduct of the examination," it said.

The examination was conducted in 13 languages --English, Hindi, Gujarati , Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

