JEE Main 2021 final answer key released, result likely today

The result of JEE Main session 3 will be announced on Friday (August 6). A senior official from NTA confirmed IndiaTV that the students can expect their result today evening, if delayed, the result will be announced on Saturday.

"The JEE Main result will be announced by today evening. We will try to upload the result on NTA portal by 12, if delayed due to technical glitches, the result will surely be uploaded by tomorrow morning," NTA official said.

Students will get their results at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

