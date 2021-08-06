Friday, August 06, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. Exam Results
  5. JEE Main 2021 final answer key released, result likely today

JEE Main 2021 final answer key released, result likely today

A senior official from NTA confirmed IndiaTV that the students can expect their result today evening.

Arnab Mitra Arnab Mitra @arnabindiatv
New Delhi Updated on: August 06, 2021 9:44 IST
jee mains, jee mains result, jee mains 2021, jee mains answer key
Image Source : PTI

The result of JEE Main session 3 will be announced today

The result of JEE Main session 3 will be announced on Friday (August 6). A senior official from NTA confirmed IndiaTV that the students can expect their result today evening, if delayed, the result will be announced on Saturday.

"The JEE Main result will be announced by today evening. We will try to upload the result on NTA portal by 12, if delayed due to technical glitches, the result will surely be uploaded by tomorrow morning," NTA official said.

Students will get their results at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Also Read: WBJEE Result 2021: Check release date and time

Also Read: CBSE, ICSE submit improvement exams, result dates to Supreme Court. Know details

Latest Education News

Write a comment

Tokyo Olympics 2020

Top News

Latest News

X