WBJEE Result 2021: Check release date and time

The results of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) are likely to be released on Friday (tomorrow), reports say. On Thursday, the board informed that the candidates will be able to view the results on the official website of the board wbjeeb.nic.in from 3:30 pm onwards.

A press release issued on behalf of the board said that the results of the joint entrance examination will be officially announced at a press conference at 2.30 pm.

After that, the results will be available on the official website of the board from 3:30 pm.

Two websites will be opened for the candidates: wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in. Candidates have to go to either of the two websites and log in with the application number and password and download the file called 'Rank card of WBJEE-2021' to check the result.

