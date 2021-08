Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO DU to begin physical classes for select students from August 16. Check details

The Delhi University on Thursday said it would begin classes for project and practical work for science students in physical mode from August 16 in view of the decline in Covid-19 cases. Theory classes, however, will continue online.

An official notification released by the varsity said, "Taking note of the decline in number of COVID-19 cases, it has been decided that classes and practical/project work with respect to PG and UG programmes students in science courses in the university and its colleges shall be conducted in physical mode with effect from 16.08.2021 observing necessary protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19."

"...therefore all teaching and non-teaching staff shall attend the duties at their workplace with immediate effect,” it said, adding all colleges, centres, and departments shall be fully functional. The online teaching and learning activities shall continue for all other academic programmes, the notification read.

The university directed the principals of colleges and provosts of hostels to ensure strict adherence to Covid guidelines while providing accommodation for eligible outstation students in consultation with Dean Students' Welfare and proctor of the university.

On Wednesday, Registrar Vikas Gupta had announced that the varsity is exploring the possibility of reopening the campus for students of the science stream.

