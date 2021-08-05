Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE DU Admissions 2021: St Stephen's College begins admission process for UG courses. Check details

DU Admissions 2021: Delhi University's St Stephen's College began its admission process for various undergraduate courses on Thursday. Those interested will have to register on the Delhi University portal and then complete the application process for the college.

The college has a separate application form. The last date for applications is August 31.

The college, like last year, will not hold entrance tests due to the coronavirus pandemic while the interviews will be conducted online. The interview comprises of three components: 'Academic', 'Co-curricular' and 'General Awareness and Sense of Values.'

Securing admission in St Stephen's College

The Delhi University conducts merit-based admissions that are done on the basis of cut-offs. However, St Stephen's College releases a separate cut-off list which is given 85 per cent weightage, and the remaining 15 per cent weightage is given to online interviews.

Before the pandemic, the 15 per cent weightage was divided between the written test and interview.

There are six sections of the college's application form.

In order to proceed to the next section, aspirants will have to move to the next section by clicking on the 'Save and Next' button at the end of each section.

The candidates are required to upload their photograph, a scanned copy of their signature, and certificates for completing the application process.

The college won't be conducting sports trials for admissions under the 'Sports Category'

"Applicants should note that the marks awarded for certificates, academic performance and interviews at St Stephen's College will be proportioned at 45 per cent, 40 per cent and 15 per cent respectively," the prospectus said.

The college said in its prospectus that it will be considering certificates of the last three years only – from May 1, 2018 to April 30, 2021.

"No changes and additions can be made after the payment of fees and the completion of section six," the college said.

Candidates appearing for the interview will have to keep a printout of the interview call letter, and original copies of the certificate of the date of birth (the Secondary School Certificate) and marksheet of the qualifying examination.

Candidates from the Christian category will have to submit a copy of certificate of Baptism/Certificate of Confirmation (valid from at least two years prior to the last date fixed for receipt of application).

If the candidate belongs to a Church which practices Adult Baptism, a Certificate of Dedication of the candidate at childhood is required, the prospectus said.

The Christian candidates will also have to submit a letter of recommendation from the Parish Priest, duly endorsed by the Bishop of the Church or a person of equivalent or higher authority, a letter of membership of the candidate in a church and a letter of membership of both of the parents in a church.

The college reserves 50 per cent of its seats for Christian candidates. Out of the earmarked seats for Christian students, 50 per cent seats are reserved for those belonging to the Church of North India while the other half shall be filled by the candidates belonging to the Diocese of Delhi, Church of North India, which manages the college, it said.

The college will notify the dates for release of cut-offs and interview for all courses on its website.

(With PTI inputs)

