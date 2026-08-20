Supreme Court urges CBSE to revisit three-language policy, suggests relaxation for Class 6 students

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Thursday urged Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to revisit the three-language policy and explored the possibility of granting relief to Class 6 students.

The court also expressed reservations on treating English as a non-native language. "We have to examine the extent to which English can be considered a non-indigenous language. First, I personally have serious reservations about the expression "native". It has a very colonial connotation. It should be "indigenous". Secondly, if you see the historical perspective of English and the extent of its roots in Indian society, we will have to take a final call, although it is your policy, on the constitutional angle - whether English is a non-indigenous language or an indigenous language. If you do that, to a large extent these rough edges can be taken care of," said Justice Joymalya Bagchi, as reported by Live Law.

A parliamentary panel has earlier pointed out major flaws in the introduction of third language Class 6 onwards, noting that schools have not been provided enough time for recruitment of language staff, availability of study materials. The Tenth Report of the Committee on Estimates (2026-27) on "Budget and Policy aspects for providing Affordable and Quality Education in the Country including Review of Central Board of Secondary Education" presented to Lok Sabha on Wednesday noted that Education Ministry has taken extensive steps to promote mother tongue-based instruction and multilingualism in early school grades.

The ministry has successfully collaborated with states/UTs to set up structural changes in three-language formula and the new "R1, R2, R3" language framework. The committee viewed that ministry has achieved notable progress by translating textbooks like Maths, Science and Social Sciences into all 22 scheduled languages, alongside creating bridge courses and e-contents for smooth curriculum transitions.

The ministry also deployed innovative resources, including the "Jaadui Pitara" play-based learning kits in 22 languages, the Bhasha Sangam nationwide language exposure programme and 121 mother-tongue language primers developed with the Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL). The central schools like Kendriya Vidyalayas have provided pedagogical support by hiring contractual local language teachers.

However, the ministry have not foresee the requirement of study materials, teacher training, language teaching staff, etc.

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Parliamentary Panel flags major flaw in CBSE third language roll out; shortage of teachers, study materials