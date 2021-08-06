JEE Main 2021 Result LIVE UPDATES: Result to be announced tonight, check websites

Follow us on JEE Main session 3 result today

NTA JEE Main 2021 Result LIVE: The result of National Testing Agency (NTA) Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021) session 3 will be announced on Friday (August 6). Over 7 lakh (7,09,519) candidates appeared for the JEE Main exam which was held on July 20, 22, 25 and 27. Once released, the candidates can check the result through the website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The final answer key of the JEE Main exam has also been released, the candidates can check and download the final answer key on the website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main result will be available at the website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Click on the link that reads 'JEE Main 2021 Result'. Enter your application number and other required details. Your JEE Main 2021 Result will be displayed on the screen. Download the result and take a print of the same for future reference.

