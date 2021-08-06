Friday, August 06, 2021
     
JEE Main 2021 Result LIVE UPDATES: Result to be announced tonight, check websites

JEE Main session 3 result will be announced tonight. Check JEE Main result at jeemain.nta.nic.in

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 06, 2021 18:38 IST
JEE Main session 3 result 2021

JEE Main session 3 result today 

NTA JEE Main 2021 Result LIVE: The result of National Testing Agency (NTA) Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021) session 3 will be announced on Friday (August 6). Over 7 lakh (7,09,519) candidates appeared for the JEE Main exam which was held on July 20, 22, 25 and 27. Once released, the candidates can check the result through the website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

The final answer key of the JEE Main exam has also been released, the candidates can check and download the final answer key on the website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

The JEE Main result will be available at the website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Click on the link that reads 'JEE Main 2021 Result'. Enter your application number and other required details. Your JEE Main 2021 Result will be displayed on the screen. Download the result and take a print of the same for future reference.

 

Live updates :JEE Main Session 3 Result LIVE UPDATES: Check Websites, direct link to get result

  • Aug 06, 2021 6:38 PM (IST) Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main 2021 result today

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the result of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021) session 3 on Friday (August 6). A senior official from NTA confirmed IndiaTV that the students can expect their result today evening, if delayed, the result will be announced on Saturday.

    "The JEE Main result will be announced by today evening. We will try to upload the result on NTA portal by mid-night, if delayed due to technical glitches, the result will surely be uploaded by tomorrow morning," NTA official said. 

