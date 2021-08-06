NTA JEE Main 2021 result to be announced today: Official

Follow us on JEE Main 2021 result today

NTA JEE Main result 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the result of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021) session 3 on Friday (August 6). A senior official from NTA confirmed IndiaTV that the students can expect their result today evening, if delayed, the result will be announced on Saturday.

"The JEE Main result will be announced by today evening. We will try to upload the result on NTA portal by mid-night, if delayed due to technical glitches, the result will surely be uploaded by tomorrow morning," NTA official said.

Over 7 lakh (7,09,519) candidates appeared for the JEE Main exam which was held on July 20, 22, 25 and 27. Once released, the candidates can check the result through the website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

NTA JEE Main result 2021: How to check

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in Click on the link that reads 'JEE Main 2021 Result' Enter your application number and other required details Your JEE Main 2021 Result will be displayed on the screen Download the result and take a print of the same for future reference.

The final answer key of the JEE Main exam has also been released, the candidates can check and download the final answer key on the website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main session 4 will be conducted on August 26, 27, 31, September 1 and 2. The admit card for the JEE Main will soon be released, the candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

READ MORE | JEE Main 2021 final answer key released

Also Read: WBJEE Result 2021: Check release date and time

Latest Education News