WBJEE Result 2021 today: Websites, direct link, how to check

WBJEE Result 2021: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will announce the result of state JEE exam 2021 on Friday (August 6). According to the board, the JEE result will be announced today at 2 pm via press conference, the candidates can check the result on the official websites- wbjeeb.nic.in from 3 pm onwards.

A total of 92,695 candidates appeared in the WBJEE exam 2021 held on Saturday (July 17). Once released, the candidates can check the JEE result on the official websites- wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in. Candidates have to go to either of the two websites and log in with the application number and password and download the file called 'Rank card of WBJEE-2021' to check the result.

WBJEE Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official websites- wbjeeb.nic.in, wbjeeb.in Click on the link for WBJEE result 2021 Enter log-in credentials- registration number, roll number WBJEE result will appear on the screen Download WBJEE result, take a print out for further reference.

WBJEE is conducted to shortlist candidates aspiring to study in engineering colleges in the state. Last year, WBJEE was held on February 2, and the result was declared in August.

