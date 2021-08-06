JEE Main 2021 Result DECLARED. Here's how to check

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JEE Main 2021 Result declared

JEE Main 2021 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021) session 3. Candidates can check their NTA JEE Main 2021 scores through the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Over 7 lakh (7,09,519) candidates appeared for the JEE Main exam which was held on July 20, 22, 25 and 27.

JEE Main result 2021: How to check

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in Click on the link that reads 'JEE Main 2021 Result' Enter your application number and other required details Your JEE Main 2021 Result will be displayed on the screen Download the result and take a print of the same for future reference.

JEE Main 2021 Result: Direct link

Click here to check JEE Main 2021 Result

Latest Education News