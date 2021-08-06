WBJEE 2021 topper Panchajanya Dey: 'Focus on JEE Advanced, dream to get into IIT'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Notably, Panchajanya already got into the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore, and if he could not get into IIT, he will study Physics there.

A student of Rahara Ramkrishna Mission in Kolkata, Panchajanya Dey, topped the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam (WBJEE 2021), the result of which was announced on Friday (August 6). According to Panchajanya, "consistency, hard work, and methodical study is the key to his success."

Speaking to IndiaTV, Panchajanya, who sounded happy about his success, said that his main success will be to achieve a good rank in the toughest engineering entrance-- JEE Advanced. "It's an achievement to top in any entrance exam, but my focus is to get a good rank in JEE Advanced and to secure a berth in top engineering college- IIT." He preferred to get into IIT Kharagpur, as it belongs to his hometown.

Notably, Panchajanya already got into the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore, and if he could not get into IIT, he will study Physics there.

Panchajanya said that his preparation for engineering entrance-- JEE Main, JEE Advanced helped him to crack the state JEE and that he did not prepare separately for the entrance. "My preparation for the engineering entrances helped me to do well in state JEE. I followed the online classes and materials provided by FIITJEE Kolkata, and books available in the market."

Detailing his preparation, Panchajanya said, "NCERT books are good for JEE Main and also helped me well in WBJEE, especially the chemistry portion. Apart from it, I followed books recommended by teachers, and practiced at least two mock tests in a week."

The 17-year-old analysed the WBJEE paper similar to JEE Main, but in-state JEE, stress was given to Mathematics. "There are more questions on the Maths portion in WBJEE, while in JEE Main, equal weightage was given to physics, maths, and chemistry. The paper maintains the standard of national engineering entrance-- JEE Main," the topper said.

Panchajanya appeared in session 1 of JEE Main held in February and scored 99.99 percentile. In the West Bengal Board Higher Secondary (Uccha Madhyamik) exam, he secured 483 marks (96.6 per cent).

He attributed his success to the constant support from his parents, school teachers, and guidance of his coaching institute- FIITJEE. "My parents never let me down, and always supported me in choosing my career path independently. There is no pressure, and that helps me to shine in every part of my life," said Panchajanya.

In his tight schedule of study and competitive exam preparations, Panchajanya relaxes by reading Bengali comic books and has no interest in doing social media like his peers of Gen Z.

