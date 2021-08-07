JEE Main 2021 toppers Pravar Kataria, Anmol Archiwal give advice for upcoming session

Follow us on Image Source : FILE JEE Main 2021 session 3 toppers Anmol Archiwal and Pravar Kataria (Left to right).

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the result for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021) session 3 on August 6. A total of 17 candidates secured 100 percentile in the JEE Main session 3 exams 2021.

While Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have a maximum of four 100 percentile scorers, Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh are at the second spot with 2 students scoring 100 percentile followed by Bihar, Karnataka, Rajasthan with one candidate each. As many as 7 lakh (7,09,519) candidates gave the JEE Main exam which was held on July 20, 22, 25, and 27.

JEE Main 2021 session 3 toppers

One of the toppers is Pravar Kataria. He also topped the JEE Main Session 2 from the Delhi NCR region and says appearing for the session 3 test was like taking a practice paper to prepare better for the JEE Advance exam.

The other topper Anmol Archiwal also appeared for the February, March, and July sessions of the JEE Main exam 2021 and secured a hundred percentile in session 3. Archival wants to pursue his PhD in Mathematics from IISC Bangalore. Both of them had enrolled themselves into the renowned Akash coaching institute for the preparation of JEE.

IndiaTV spoke to Pravar Kataria and Anmol Archiwal, to get their opinion on the aspects of the JEE Main exam paper for session 3, and understand what to expect at the coming session.

JEE Main 2021: Difficult and easy sections

Pravar Kataria's views on the section-wise difficulty level of the paper were that the Maths section was a little on the tougher side, while the physics section was the easiest in the JEE Main Session 3 exam.

When asked about the exam paper difficulty level, Anmol Arichwal said, "Maths in all February, March, and July sessions was difficult and lengthy. It took me around 75 minutes to go through it all and revise. Only 1 or 2 questions were tricky. Chemistry was easy and had questions from the NCERT. Physics was the easiest. It had only 1 tricky question even that was not very difficult to solve."

JEE Main 2021: Change in exam pattern

When asked about the exam pattern, Kataria said, "There was not been much difference in the exam pattern from the previous years. It was quite the similar."

On being asked about the changes made in the exam pattern, Anmol said, "Major change seen in the paper is that the integer type questions had choices to for candidates to choose 5 questions to be answered out of 10 questions. This made it easy to increase accuracy and helps to boost scores."

JEE Main 2021: Message to students for Session 4 exam

Pravar's message to all the students who are going to appear for the JEE Main session 4 exam is-- "There are no shortcuts to success, it is important to work hard in order to achieve the set goals."



Anmol said, "All the students who are going to appear for the JEE Main Session 4 exam, should stay motivated and take suggestions from their teachers and parents." He also added that "The upcoming session will consist more NCERT based questions, so, all the aspirants should definitely refer to the NCERT books. Solving the question paper of 2020-2021 will really help."

JEE Main 2021 Session 4

The JEE Main session 4 has been scheduled to be conducted on August 26, 27, 31, September 1, and 2. The admit card for the JEE Main will be released soon at the official website JEE- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

