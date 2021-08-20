NTA JEE Main 2021 Session 4 admit card release date confirmed: Check details

Follow us on Download JEE Main 2021 admit card at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2021 admit card: The National Testing Agency will release the admit card of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021) last session on Monday (August 23). A senior official from NTA confirmed IndiaTV that the JEE Main hall ticket will be released by Monday evening. "The candidates are now given options to make corrections in their image, following which, the hall ticket will be released by August 23 evening," the official said.

Once released, candidates can download the hall ticket on the website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The fourth session of JEE Main will be held on August 26, 27, 31, and September 1, 2.

NTA JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Admit Card: How to download

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in Click on the link, "JEE (Main) - 2021 Admit Card Paper-I (B.E./B.Tech.)" Enter your login credentials and click on submit Your JEE Main 2021 admit card for march session will be displayed on the screen Download the admit card, take a print out for future reference.

The JEE Main exam will be held with strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines and protocols at all exam centres. Face masks will be provided to all candidates. All the computers and seats will be sanitised before and after the exams. Any computer set used in one shift will not be used in the next shift, as per NTA.

To avoid crowd at exam centre entrance due to candidates reaching together, they will be given staggered time slots for reporting. The staggering of time slots will be done to ensure uniform distribution of candidates across rooms during entry at the exam centres.

