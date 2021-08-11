NTA JEE Main 2021 session 4 application process to close today, check details

Follow us on JEE Main 2021 will be held on August 26, 27, 31, and September 1, 2

JEE Main 2021 session 4: The application process for the National Testing Agency (NTA) JEE Main session four will be closed on August 11. Interested students can apply online on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The students who have already applied for the JEE Main exams, can also mak corrections till today.

The fourth edition of JEE Main will be held on August 26, 27, 31, and September 1, 2. The hall ticket for the JEE Main exam will be released soon, candidates will be able to download their admit card on the website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2021: How to apply online

Visit official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in Click on ‘JEE Main 2021 August fourth session’ Enter all the required details Upload the scanned copies of documents required Pay the requisite amount of application fees Preview the filled application form and correct mistakes, if any Submit the form and take a printout of your application form.

The result of JEE Main session 3 was earlier announced on August 6 in which 17 candidates have scored 100 percentile. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have a maximum of four 100 percentile scorers, Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh are at the second spot with 2 hundred percentile scorers followed by Bihar, Karnataka, Rajasthan with one candidate each.

