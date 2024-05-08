Josh Little to stay with GT till end of IPL 2024 as Ireland announce squads for Pakistan series, T20 World Cup

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ireland have named their squads for the upcoming three-match Pakistan T20 series and the T20 World Cup

Ireland have announced their squads for the upcoming T20 series against Pakistan, the tri-series in the Netherlands and the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and the United States in June. Veteran opener Paul Stirling will continue to lead the side with the most of the squad on expected lines. The squad for the two series and the T20 World Cup is almost identical except the left-arm pacer Josh Little, who will link up with the rest of the squad before the T20 World Cup. The rest of the 14 players are common in all three squads.

Little, who is currently playing IPL for the Gujarat Titans, has been allowed to stay. Little played his first match of the season for the Titans in their last game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and took four wickets. Titans are unlikely to qualify and hence Little will be done with his IPL duties by May 16, when the 2022 champions play their final league stage match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Ireland head coach Heinrich Malan on the selection said, "The squad is one that we have gradually developed and tested out over the last 18 or so months – the skill sets we need to cover are there, albeit we have allowed Josh [Little] to continue in the IPL until his side end their campaign, so he will likely join us ahead of the big tournament."

The three-match T20 series against Pakistan begins on May 10 while the tri-series kicks off on May 19. Ireland begin their T20 World Cup campaign against India on June 5 in New York.

Ireland Squad

Pakistan T20 series and Tri-series in Netherlands: Paul Stirling (C), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Ben White, Craig Young.

T20 World Cup: Paul Stirling (C), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Ben White, Craig Young.