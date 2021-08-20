JEE Main 2021 image correction window opens, here's direct link to make changes

Follow us on JEE Main 2021 fourth session will be held on August 26, 27, 31, and September 1, 2.

NTA JEE Main 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has activated the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) image correction window link on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates who want to edit or make changes in the image are advised to visit the official website to make changes. Meanwhile, the JEE Main admit card will be released next week. An official of NTA told IndiaTV that the hall ticket will be released on Monday (August 23).

READ MORE | NTA JEE Main 2021 session 4 admit card release date and time

Once released, candidates can download the hall ticket on the website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The fourth session of JEE Main will be held on August 26, 27, 31, and September 1, 2.

NTA JEE Main 2021: Steps to make image correction

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in Click on JEE Main image correction link Enter application number, password, security pin Upload a new image if needs correction Submit online, take a print out for further reference.

JEE Main exam will be held with strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines and protocols at all exam centres. Face masks will be provided to all candidates. All the computers and seats will be sanitised before and after the exams. Any computer set used in one shift will not be used in the next shift, as per NTA.

To avoid overcrowding at exam centres, candidates will be given staggered time slots for reporting. The staggering of time slots will be done to ensure uniform distribution of candidates across rooms during entry at the exam centres.

READ MORE | How to prepare for JEE Main session 4?

ALSO READ| JEE Main 2021 Result DECLARED. Here's how to check

Latest Education News