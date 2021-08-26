NTA JEE Main 2021 session 4 day 1 analysis: 'Maths moderately difficult', check section-wise paper review

Follow us on Check JEE Main 2021 session 4 day 1 analysis

JEE Main 2021 session 4 day 1 analysis: The students who have attempted the JEE Main paper on the first day of session 4 on Thursday (August 26) reviewed the difficulty level of the paper as moderate. According to the candidates, difficulty level of Maths was high followed by Physics and Chemistry.

JEE Main session 4 is being conducted on August 26, 27, 31, September 1 and 2. Aditya Arora, a JEE Main aspirant said, "The paper was more or less balanced, followed the pattern of JEE Main. Maths was a bit difficult, calculation portion in Physics was tough, while chemistry was easiest of all."

Another candidate Debangi Ghosh said that Maths has questions mostly from class 12 chapters of Integrals, Matrices, Vector Algebra, while Physics has questions from Modern Physics, and Chemistry has questions from organic part. "The JEE Main paper was overall balanced, Maths was a bit difficult and lengthy, while Physics and Chemistry were quite easy. Moreover, equal weightage given to every section."

JEE Main exam was held following Covid-19 protocols, sanitisation and social distancing was maintained at every centre. According to Debangi, "Not more than 12 students are allowed inside the exam hall, every student were provided with face masks and pocket sanitiser by the management."

The experts also reviewed the paper as 'balanced and moderate'. Ramesh Batlish, Head, FIITJEE Noida said, "Maths was of moderate level while Chemistry and Physics were easy to moderate amongst the three subjects. Overall this paper was of moderate level as per students. Some students felt it was easier compared to the July session."

JEE Main Session 4 Exam 2021: Section-wise analysis

Mathematics - Moderate level. Questions were asked from chapters majorly from Calculus, Coordinate Geometry, Algebra. Questions were asked from chapters like Progressions, Binomial Theorem, Matrices, Permutation & Combination in Algebra, Circle, Straight Line, Ellipse in Coordinate Geometry & Limits, Continuity & Differentiability, Definite Integral in Calculus. Few Numerical Based questions required lengthy calculations.

Physics – Easy to Moderate level. Questions asked from Kinematics, Optics, Electrostatics, Magnetism, Current Electricity, EM waves, Heat and Thermodynamics, Communication systems & Modern Physics. Few Numerical based questions had lengthy calculations but were easy. This section was balanced compared to the other two subjects.

Chemistry – Easy to Moderate level. Questions covered chapters like Ionic Equilibrium, Electrochemistry, Co-ordination compounds, Chemistry in Everyday Life. More weightage was given to chapters of Organic and Inorganic Chemistry. Organic Chemistry had questions mostly from oxygen containing organic compounds. Inorganic Chemistry had mostly questions from NCERT. Questions from s-block & p - block elements were given more weightage. Numerical section had some lengthy calculations but was easy.

Ajay Kumar Gupta, National Academic director (Engineering), Aakash Education Services Limited said, "JEE Main paper was moderately difficult. Maths was moderately difficult, the questions are mostly from calculus, almost 7 to 8 questions are from calculus, and 7 questions are from Algebra. Physics is moderately difficult, questions are mostly from modern physics, mechanics, and optics. Chemistry is appeared to be easy and questions are mostly NCERT based."

Saurabh Kumar, Director Academics, Vidyamandir Classes, "Today's paper is overall balanced, question in Maths are from class 12 chapters, and it is appeared to be a bit difficult. Physics and Chemistry are quite easy."

The admit card for JEE Main session 4 is still available to download at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The candidates who will appear on August 27, 31, September 1 and 2 can download the hall ticket on the official website.

