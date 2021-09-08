JEE Main Result 2021 to be announced on THIS date: DG NTA

Follow us on Check JEE Main Result 2021 release date and time

JEE Main Result 2021: The result of Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Main 2021) session 4 will be announced by Friday (September 10). DG NTA Vineet Joshi told IndiaTV that the JEE Main final answer key and result is expected to be declared by September 10. "The final answer key has not been released, this is the draft answer key link uploaded on the official website. The result can be expected to be announced on September 10."

Once JEE Main result released, candidates can check the result on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The draft final answer key has been released, the candidates can check through the official website.

NTA JEE Main result 2021: How to check

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in Click on the link that reads 'JEE Main 2021 Result' Enter your application number and other required details Your JEE Main 2021 Result will be displayed on the screen Download the result and take a print of the same for future reference.

The preliminary answer key was earlier released on September 6. A total of 7.32 lakh candidates appeared in session 4 which was conducted on August 26, 27, 31, September 1, and 2. As per the analysis, JEE Main paper was moderately difficult, with Maths appeared to be tough and lengthy in all the sessions, Physics and Chemistry reviewed as easy.

